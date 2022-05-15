QUEENSTOWN — Frederick Charles Quimby of Queenstown, MD died on May 12, 2022, in Florida he was 92.
Born on February 28, 1930, the son of the late Frederick Connelly Quimby and Amelia Mae Ireland. He was a graduate from Centreville High School class of 1948. On June 11, 1949, he married Katharine Yvonne Walters of Queenstown, MD. After serving in the Army, Fred began his career in marine electronics which led to him establishing “Nautical Marine and Quimby Radio Service”. In 1977 he sold the electronics business and began a boat dealership in Easton, MD “Fred Quimby Marine”. Fred went on to become one of the largest Mako boat dealerships on the east coast. He would retire form the dealership and continued to reside in Queenstown, MD. He was a member of the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, Miles River Yacht Club, Easton Moose, Maryland Marine Traders Association and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the VFW Grasonville Post 7464.
He is survived by his beloved wife 72 years Yvonne Walters Quimby of Queenstown MD, his son Scott Quimby of Florida. His sister-in-law Shirley J Walters and three grandchildren; Robert, Rachel and Benjamin and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 AM on Thursday May 19, 2022, in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD with military honors. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Compass Regional Hospice (compassregionalhospice.org) Immanuel United Methodist Church (iumc21638.org). Testimonials can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
