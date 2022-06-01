HARAHAN, LA — Frederick “Donald” Banning, 82, of Harahan, LA and Cambridge, MD, died May 19th 2022 at Scofield house in Metairie Louisiana.
He was born September 20th 1939 in Cambridge MD to Frederick Scott Banning and Mildred Lewis Banning. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jewel Marie Banning, nee Berteau, of Gonzales, LA. (died May 2 , 2010) Donald was an educator and advocate for the blind his whole life. He was a faithful and active Episcopalian, and member of All Saints Church in River Ridge, and Christ Church in Cambridge. Family he leaves to honor his amazing life are his sister, Frederica Banning, his daughters Donna Brown (Howard), Amy Carroll (Chris), son Donald Scott Banning (Jill) , nephew Travis Bourgeois, Grandchildren Elana and Adira Brown, Sam Carroll, and Ashley and June Banning and their mother Angela. As well as many cousins and nieces and nephews. His story telling, wit and open heart will be terribly missed by all. Please join us for a service in his memory and reception afterwards at All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 Rex Drive, River Ridge Louisiana on June 4th at 10am (central T.) Live stream and Recorded access at www.facebook.com/allsaintsnola . It is not necessary to have Facebook to join. Donations can be made in his name to the National Federation of the Blind of Louisiana, All Saints Episcopal Church, or Compassus Hospice of Metairie LA. A memorial service in Cambridge MD will be held in the future.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Banning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.