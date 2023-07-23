Frederick Lee Travers "Petey" WOOLFORD — Frederick Lee Travers (Petey), 90 died peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home, with his faithful companion, Max by his side.
He was born on March 2, 1933, the son of the late Carl Travers and Nellie Jones Travers.
Petey attended school in Dorchester County until he joined the National Guard in 1949 at the youthful age of 16 and at 17 enlisted in the United States Air Force. His basic military service began at Lackland, AFB, San Antonio, Texas, then moved on to Kalleen AFB, Texas (Secret A Bomb security); Dandia Base, Albuquerque, NM, volunteer transfer to Limestone, Maine (secret bomb storage); Andrews AFB, Washington, DC, youngest promoted Staff Sergeant at the time (Military Police); Discharged in 1954 and re-enlisted in 1955 stationed in Keflavik, Iceland (HOFN-Radar Site); Forth Worth Texas (A Bomb Storage) where he obtained Q Clearance and last to Chelveston, England (A Bomb Security/B36) and was discharged in 1957.
Upon his discharge from the USAF, he became a long-haultrucker. He later became an electrical apprentice with John W. Tieder, Inc., where he worked until starting his own business Travers & Son Electric. Petey served as President of the Electrical Board in Dorchester County for many years.
Petey married Patricia (Pat) Fox on March 2, 1963 and they made their home in Woolford with their 2 children.
Petey was a member of the American Legion Post 91, B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 1272, Cambridge Yacht Club (past Commodore) Milton Methodist Church Foundation and Grace Foundation of Taylors Island. Petey enjoyed attending Colt's football games, boating, traveling, and the warmer weather of Florida in their 2nd home in Port Orange.
Petey is survived by his loving sister, Nancy Lou Collins, a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Lee Shockley (Johnny) and one son and daughter-in-law, Rodney Alan Travers (Donna); Six Grandchildren, Lauren Weglarz (Brian), Parris Abt (Stephen), Jordan Shockley (Megan), Chelsea Ervin (Wes), Gabrielle (Gabby) Hastings (Kyle) and Nellie (Hope) Daigle (Justin); Ten great grandchildren, Beck and Isla Weglarz, Aiden, Emeryson and Maverick Abt, Wyatt and Brandt Shockley, Darcy Ervin, Kash Hastings and Adley Daigle; a special nephew and great-nephew, Clint and Chase Collins and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers; William E. Travers, Maurice J. Travers, Alan G. Travers and Medford "Buck" Travers and special brother-in-law Frederick Collins.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or American Legion, Post #91, P.O. Box 733, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, July 28th from 6-7:30 pm at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge, MD and Graveside Services on Saturday, July 29th at 11 a.m. at Old Trinity Church Cemetery, Church Creek, MD with military honors. Pastor Steve Bloodsworth will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Travers, Johnny Shockley, Jordan Shockley, Clint Collins, Chase Collins, Brett Travers and Terry Hendrickson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Beck, Tom Hook, Wayne Sandberg, Lee Wagner, Rob Collison and Jimmy Johnson.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
