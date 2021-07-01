Frederick W. Bradbury DENTON — Frederick W. Bradbury III, 69, of Denton, MD, formerly of Severna Park, MD, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. A U.S. Navy veteran, he belonged to Caroline American Legion Post 29. He is survived by his wife, Susan of Denton, five children, and nine grandchildren. The inurnment will be private. Please send memorial donations to the D.A.V., 8205 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie, MD 20715. Visit moorefuneralhomepa.com for information.
