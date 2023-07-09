G. Wayne Patchett EASTON — Wayne Patchett of Easton, MD passed away on July 3, 2023. He was 83.
Born in July 1939, Wayne grew up in Easton and after graduating from Easton High School enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps where he served from 1958 to 1961. Shortly after his service was completed, he returned to Easton to begin his family and a lifelong career in the beer distributing business with J.C. Dodd/Kelley Distributors. He loved sports, military history, reading, and taking rides where he always met someone he knew.
He married the love of his life, Reba Kirsch Stichberry on March 28, 1981. They were married 40 years at the time of her passing in 2021. Wayne is survived by his children Trish Todd (Jimmy) of Denton, Lisa Dill (Tommy) and Michael Patchett (Edna) both of Preston, Ann Wilson (John), Robb Horner (Beth) both of Easton, and Chuck Stichberry (Debbie) of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren Christine, Allan, Kendall, Will, Remmy, Chris, Wayne, Sami, and Tyler; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Anna May Patchett; three brothers, Glenn, Jack, and Bobby Patchett; grandson Christopher Byington; and son-in-law Phil Wilson.
Visitation will be Monday, July 10th from 6 - 8 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton, MD 21601.
