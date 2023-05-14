Gail G. Lewis Geyer EASTON — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gail Geyer Lewis on April 30, 2023 at the young age of 81. Born on March 31, 1942 in Newark, NJ she was the daughter of Fred and Janet Geyer.
Gail grew up in Irvington, NJ where she attended high school. While in high school, she bonded with 17 other classmates whom were called the "Colettes". She graduated in 1960 and from then until the time of her passing they all continued to get together once a year for a week in Lavallette, NJ.
Gail attended college in North Caroline at High Point College, now known as High Point University. There she met her husband Walter Wayne Lewis. She was a Kappa Delta and was crowned "Miss High Point College". She graduated in 1964 with a BA in Physical Education. She moved to Easton where she married Wayne Lewis in August of 1964.
Gail worked as a physical education teacher at St. Michaels Jr.-Sr. High School from 1964-1970, a field hockey coach at Gunston School from 1973-1978, and was an instructor at Jacki Sorensen's-Aerobic Programs from 1974-1992. There are still over ten instructor's that she remained close to. She also worked at the Benedictine School, part-time for Westphal Jewelers and taught exercise programs to residents at William Hill Manor for 8 years. She spent countless hours volunteering with the Special Olympics in Florida and Maryland.
Those who knew Gail knew she was adventurous. She loved the beach, gardening, all animals, enjoyed boot scooting, rollerblading and even went skydiving on her 80th birthday! She was a kind, selfless person who brightened the lives of others by just being around them. God has welcomed her home.
She is survived by her son Steven Lewis (Rachel) of Easton, and her daughter Jill Slouka (Matthew) of Huntsville, AL, a much loved granddaughter, Hannah Lewis of California, two special granddaughters, Sydney and Parker Wilson of Easton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Walter Wayne Lewis and her brother Paul Geyer who she loved and helped care for until his passing in 2022.
A memorial service will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Marks Building Fund, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, MD 21601 or to Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
