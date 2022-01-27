Gail L. Baxter Jensen DENTON — Gail Lillian Baxter Jensen, 85, died at home in Denton, Maryland on January 25, 2022. She was born January 19, 1937 at Neptune, New Jersey to Joseph Nissle Baxter and Norma Ware Myer. She graduated from Houghton Wesleyan Seminary (NY), attended the King's College (Briarcliff Manor, NY) and Rutgers University (NJ), taught school in Keansburg NJ, Cape Town, South Africa, Portsmouth VA and Durham NC. Gail was a Sunday School teacher for decades in Middletown NJ, Cape Town and Denton.
Gail married Christian E. Jensen on November 28, 1957 at the New Monmouth Baptist Church, NJ in a military ceremony. The family moved to Cape Town in 1966, Durham NC in 1970 and Denton MD in 1973, where Dr. Jensen took over Dr. William Anderson's medical practice. Gail worked in the office and throughout her life as secretary, receptionist, and loyal support.
Gail accepted the Lord at Percy Crawford's Mountainbrook Camp at a young age and for the rest of her life made Jesus her guide and inspiration. The Jensen's were among the founding members of Calvary Baptist Church of Denton. Gail was a member of the DAR (11 direct ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War) and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Upon their arrival, the Jensen's fell in love with Denton and its people. Among Gail's favorite things to do there was hosting Sunday lunch. For 48 years she and her husband have had folks over for lunch. Beginning with mostly family, the lunches grew to include friends, widows, widowers and eventually anyone she could persuade to come home with her after church. She always believed Sunday was the best day of the week to be with family and friends.
Gail is survived by her husband: Dr. Christian E. Jensen; children: Christian J. (Karen) and Wendy Joy (Ellery); four grandsons: Jacob, Daniel (Melanie), Christian R. (Jessica) and Jonathan; six great grandchildren: Connor, Victoria, James, Bradley, Ava, and Garrett; brother Joseph W. Baxter (Ruth); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Donna Henken and Gail's spiritual daughter, Judi Lynn Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1120 Market St., Denton, MD 21629 at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 30, with viewing an hour before. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Building Fund, Calvary Baptist Church.
