Gail P. Newcomb HURLOCK — Gail Price Newcomb of Hurlock, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Adventist Healthcare in Takoma Park, MD. She was 65 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mrs. Newcomb was the daughter of the late Mel Price and Hazel Draper Price. She had attended Easton High School and was a lifetime resident of the Eastern Shore.
Mrs. Newcomb had managed the Price's Music Store in Cambridge and later owned Melody Music. She enjoyed flea markets, music, swimming, and the beach. But most of all, she loved her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved family gatherings and spending time with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her life was her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Newcomb is survived by her husband, Ronnie O. Newcomb of Hurlock; two daughters, Kimberly Elzey (David, Jr.) of East New Market, MD and Kelly Long of Hurlock; four sisters: Christine Collison (Pat) of Denton, MD, Lynne Shostak (Andy) of Easton, Sharon Miller (Leroy) of Easton, and Marlena Groves (Les) of Trappe, MD; seven grandchildren: Brianna, Colin, Mikayla, Alyssa, Rebecca, Samantha, and Savannah; three great grandchildren (and two on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews she adored. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving son, Michael David Edward Foreman.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where there is a viewing/visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Jack Diehl will officiate. The interment will be in the Woodlawn Memorial Park on Rt. 50 near Easton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Moore Funeral Home, 12 S. 2nd St., Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
