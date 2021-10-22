Gail P. Todd CAMBRIDGE — Gail P. Todd, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods. She was born in Cambridge on July 1, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Thomas Dewey Phillips and Lula May Hurley Phillips.
She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1960. She worked at Airpax with over 20 years of service. She also worked at Dorchester General Hospital as a telephone operator. She enjoyed square dancing, crocheting, loving her family including her dogs. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Richard Todd of Cambridge, two sons Ricky Todd (Julie) of Cambridge, Randy Todd (Kim) of Delmar, DE, a granddaughter Amanda Todd of Delmar, DE, two great grandchildren Kendel and James, five step grandchildren Kaitlin Hardican, Hunter and Aubrie James, Peter and Makayla Musgrove, five step great grandchildren, two brother in laws Sam Pardoe of Cordova and Phil Todd of Tennessee, a nephew Mark Palamaras, Jr. (Kara), and a niece Lisa Maki (Jeff). Besides her parents, Mrs. Todd is preceded in death by a sister Connie Pardoe.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Shelley McCollister officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Karol Redline, 7 Shady Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.
