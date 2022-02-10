Gail Thomson Ensor MANCHESTER — Gail Thomson Ensor, age 71, passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2022. She was born May 4th, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland to Stewart and Georgia Thomson. She married her longtime friend and love, Robert Ensor, on August 15th, 1971.
She was a devoted mother to her 4 children and their families, Keith and Cherae Ensor, Kate and Nick Bousquet, Luke and Amanda Ensor, and Daniel and Jamie Ensor.
She was a loving Gramie to 11 grandchildren, Micah, Elijah, Tobi, Adon, Abigael, Soren, Cyrus, Riley, Reese, Avery and Maya.
Gail graduated with her bachelor's degree from Towson University and later earned her Masters from Loyola University. For many years, Gail worked as a speech pathologist at the Benedictine School in Ridgely, Maryland, helping students with special needs.
Gail had an incredible list of expertise from helping run her parent's movie theater and bowling alley, working as a dental hygienist, running the family farmette, teaching Sunday school and directing the church choir.
Gail loved singing and dancing, walking with her pup, putting on puppet shows, planting flowers, birdwatching, playing with her grandchildren, watching Hallmark movies, and of course, eating ice cream.
She attended several Bible studies over the years as a testimony to her strong Christian faith.
Gail is survived by her husband, Robert Ensor, her sister and husband, Judy and Fred Martin, brother and wife, Steve and Janice Thomson, and brother-in-law and wife, Bill and Ruth Ensor.
Gail was a strong, determined and beautiful wife, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. We will miss her every day.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday afternoon, February 12th, 2022. Visitation will be between 2-4 pm, followed by a celebration service beginning at 4, at Grace Bible Church 3250 Charmil Dr, Manchester, MD 21102
In lieu of flowers, a gift in honor of Gail's memory may be made to the Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. Call 410-871-7220 about making a contribution or visit bridginglifecare.org/make-a-gift.
