Gary Dale Blades FEDERALSBURG — Gary Dale Blades, 75, of Federalsburg passed away on June 4, 2023 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton surrounded by his family. Born September 26, 1947 in Easton, MD, he was the son of Maurice Kenneth Blades and Atha Marie Willey Blades. Gary grew up on Choptank Road in Preston and graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1965. After graduation, he attended Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia, PA to perfect his automotive mechanic skills which he would use for his lifelong career in automotive repair. Upon returning from Spring Garden Institute, he joined the Maryland Army National Guard. On December 14, 1968 he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Willis and they created their forever home on a farm in Federalsburg. Gary began his career at Noble Ford, which later became Fuller Ford in Easton, MD and continued to work there until 1985 when he opened his own business, Gary's Repair Shop, located on their farm in Federalsburg. While operating Gary's Repair Shop, he also worked as a poultry grower and farmer.

