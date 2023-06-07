Gary Dale Blades FEDERALSBURG — Gary Dale Blades, 75, of Federalsburg passed away on June 4, 2023 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton surrounded by his family. Born September 26, 1947 in Easton, MD, he was the son of Maurice Kenneth Blades and Atha Marie Willey Blades. Gary grew up on Choptank Road in Preston and graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1965. After graduation, he attended Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia, PA to perfect his automotive mechanic skills which he would use for his lifelong career in automotive repair. Upon returning from Spring Garden Institute, he joined the Maryland Army National Guard. On December 14, 1968 he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Willis and they created their forever home on a farm in Federalsburg. Gary began his career at Noble Ford, which later became Fuller Ford in Easton, MD and continued to work there until 1985 when he opened his own business, Gary's Repair Shop, located on their farm in Federalsburg. While operating Gary's Repair Shop, he also worked as a poultry grower and farmer.
In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and flying model airplanes. He took pride in his yard, kids and grandkids, and his ability to have everything level and square. After retiring from the auto repair business and the poultry industry, he began to learn to play the banjo and guitar. The thing he enjoyed most was hosting family dinners. He and Barbara created that feeling of welcome home that every child and grandchild should be fortunate enough to feel.
Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Willis) Blades; daughters Lisa Townsend (Butch) of Easton and Kelly Howard (Bobby) of Federalsburg; grandchildren Jack and Samantha (Sammy) Townsend, Lauren, Meredith, Emma, and Kylie Howard; brother Wayne Blades (Vickie) of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Framptom Funeral Home 216 N Main Street Federalsburg with a viewing from 11:00 to 1:00. Burial will be in Junior Order Cemetery, Preston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Preston Volunteer Fire Company 3680 Choptank Rd Preston, MD 21655 or the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company 208 University Ave Federalsburg, MD 21632. (Please visit www.framptom.com)
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.