Gary L. EAST NEW MARKET — Felling Gary L. Felling, 68, of East New Market passed on August 27, 2021 after a long illness with COPD.
He was born February 6, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles Lewis Felling and Doris Catherine (Bromwell) Felling.
He was a 1971 graduate of Bel Air High School and Maryland Institute College of Art.
After graduation Gary moved to Del Ray Beach, FL where he spent most of his adult life as a General Contractor.
After becoming ill he moved back to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to be closer to his family.
Gary is survived by his son Dr. Ryan Jordan Felling and his wife Erin Steber Felling and their two children Ethan and Nolan. In addition he is survived by his brother C. Donald Felling and wife Carolyn of Wintergreen, VA and his sister Donna Felling Horney and her husband Bill of Easton, MD along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services or memorial.
Gary lived and worked in East New Market, MD. He built relationships there with Mayor Caroline S. Cline, Michelle Jackson, the Town Clerk, and the local towns people. He was happiest there in the last four years of his life working in zoning and improving and living small town life.
The town will be honoring Gary with a bench and a plaque on the "Old Train Station" in East New Market. It is a local community improvement project that Gary proudly organized and led. In lieu of flowers please send donations to:
Town of East New Market
P.O. Box 24
East New Market, MD 21631
Attn: Michelle Jackson, 410-726-4440
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service.
