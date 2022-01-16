Gayle Peterson CENTREVILLE — Gayle Peterson of Centreville, MD passed away on January 9, 2022, at Corsica Hills Nursing Home. She was 80 years old.
Born on March 30, 1941, in Crisfield, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Myrtle Matthews. As a young girl, she lived in several North Carolina cities before her family moved to Centreville, which she would call home for most of her life.
Gayle graduated from Centreville High School in 1959. She then briefly attended Sinai School of Nursing before entering the service industry. She was a bartender at Fisherman's Inn restaurant for nearly 40 years, but she was perhaps best known through her sales work with Home Interior, which she started in the late 1970's. Later, she worked at Talbot's and Brooks Brothers in the Queenstown Outlets. Through all these jobs she met many lifelong friends.
Always appreciative of beauty, Gayle enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and interior decorating. She also enjoyed reading books and talking on the phone with friends, mostly about the activities of her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, to whom she was totally devoted.
To know Gayle was to love Gayle. She will be well remembered for her vibrant personality, humor, and kindness.
Gayle is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Lisa Middleton of Centreville, MD, grandchildren Grayson Middleton and Jordan Middleton, and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Eric "Rick" Peterson in 2013.
A visitation will be held on January 17, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm.
