Gene G. Lednum EASTON — Gene G. Lednum of Easton died on Monday August 30, 2021 at the Talbot Hospice House.
Born on March 21, 1928 in Easton, He was the son of the late J. Wesley and Evelyn Fairbanks Lednum. After graduating high school he was later drafted by the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1952. In 1957 he married the former Christine Hartman. Christine died on August 29, 1984. He spent his career as a Master Carpenter in Talbot County.
Mr. Lednum was a member of the Easton Church of the Brethren. He was an avid Antique Tool Collector.
Mr. Lednum is survived by his wife, Elizabeth J. Lednum, one son Mark Lednum (Tracy) of Easton and one daughter Terri Lednum of Harrisonburg, Virginia; two grandchildren, Stephen Lednum (Kaitlin) of Warwick, R.I., and Amie Sharp (Wade) of Easton. He had two great grandchildren, Hunter Sharp and Lillian Lednum and a third on the way. He also had one stepson David Cox and a step granddaughter Jamie Cox.
Graveside services will be held at The Fairview Church of the Brethren in Cordova, Md. on Friday September 3rd at 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Hospice House 586 Cynwood Dr. Easton, Md. 21601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
