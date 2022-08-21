EASTON — Jean Jenkins went home to be with her Father in Heaven on August 11 at 9:20am after a long illness.
Jean was born Gennette Jean Dingus, on December 3, 1928, in Cambridge, MD. Jean graduated from Cambridge High School in 1945 and went on to Montreat Jr. College and then Western Maryland College. Her first job was student teaching in Bel Air, MD, where she met Donald Wentworth. They were married in Baltimore, MD, in 1950. Their only child, Deborah was born in Baltimore in 1954.
In 1972, Jean met and married Robert Jenkins. When Bob’s law practice was growing they moved to Baltimore. They founded a church in the inner city and grew a large church family.
Bob and Jean moved from Baltimore in 1995 to the house of her dreams in Cambridge. There was plenty of room for chihuahuas, grandchildren and friends to gather. Jean found work not only in the law office in Cambridge but volunteered her extensive historical knowledge to the library and Dorchester Historical Society.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother in 1987; her husband Bob in 2010; and a step-daughter Katherine Jenkins Hein, who passed away in 2022. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah McKee (Jim) of Easton, MD, and a step-daughter, Diane Jenkins Cox (Wayne) of Berlin, MD.
She has three grandsons, Ryan McKee (Claire) of Christchurch, New Zealand; James K. McKee of Virginia Beach, VA, and Kevin McKee (Linnea) of Faber, VA; and one great-grandchild, Jade Elizabeth McKee of Christchurch, New Zealand.
She also leaves behind step-grandchildren Victoria Cox (Andrew Scott) of Johnson City, TN, Robert Cox (Lindsay) of Lufkin, TX, and Diana Cox Cole (Tyler) of Centerville , MD; step-grandaughters Caitlin Hein and Rebecca Hein; step-grandsons Tyler Hein and Nolan Hein; and 7 step-greatgrandchildren.
Jean’s family wishes to thank the folks at Heartfields in Easton, MD, for giving her a lovely home in her last 6 years. She had pleasant moments with her table mates and listening to piano music in the gathering room.
A memorial service will be held on October 7, 11am, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD.
