George Burgess Passano OXFORD — George Burgess Passano of Oxford, MD, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 91.
George was born in Middletown, OH, to the late Russell Ferdinand Passano and Louise Burgess Passano. He graduated from high school in Bethlehem, PA, in 1949 and earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master's of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Dartmouth College. Following graduation, George served as a second lieutenant in the US Army, which included an assignment at Camp Breckinridge in Morganfield, KY, where he met the love of his life, Berry Waller Conway.
Known for his loyalty, George started and ended his career at the Union Carbide Corporation, working in Columbia, TN; Lawrenceburg, TN; and Parma, OH. His job gave him the opportunity to travel around the world, and he made lifelong friends with many of his work colleagues. During his 17 years at the Union Carbide Parma Technical Center, he lived in Berea, OH, where he raised his family.
Following George's "retirement," he and Berry moved to Oxford where they lived for over 40 years and spent many years operating The Tender Herb, a local herb, gift, and professional picture framing shop. George was an active member of the community, notably participating in the Oxford Community Center, the Tred Avon Yacht Club (TAYC), and the Church of Holy Trinity.
George's well-known passion for sailing began as a camper at Camp Gunston in Centreville, MD. As a teenager, he built Lucia, a Comet class sailboat named after his twin sister. George raced many boats throughout his life and was especially successful with Lightnings and Thistles. While living in Oxford, he carried on his love of sailing as a member of the TAYC race committee and was recognized for his contribution to the sailing community.
When George was four-years-old, his parents gave him his first Lionel train, a Christmas gift which sparked his love of model railroading. Over the years, George expanded his rail empire and loved to apply his engineering skills to solve model rail challenges (and almost any other activity in which he was involved).
George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Berry; his twin sister, Lucia Powell; his sons, Paul and Stephen; his daughters-in-law Frances and Elizabeth; his grandchildren Jacqueline, Hannah, Russell, and Joseph; and his seven great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Private services will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. This fall, George will be honored with a Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford Community Center.
