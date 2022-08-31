George Charles Meekins PRESTON — George Charles Meekins, age 78, died peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded by family at the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. George was born on May 3, 1944, the son of the late George A. Meekins and Ruth Ann Meekins of Worton, Maryland. In his childhood with the influence of his parents and siblings he developed a loving heart, good work ethic and kindness he would carry throughout his life. After graduating Shenandoah Valley Academy High School in 1962, George would go on to graduate from Art School in Baltimore, Maryland in the spring of 1964.
George was beloved by his wife Carol Ann Meekins, they were married September 10, 1964. The couple settled in Caroline County, where they raised their three sons, George Craig Meekins of Preston, MD, Robert Bryan Meekins of Preston, MD and Christopher Ryan Meekins of Colorado Springs, CO.
George was a dedicated hard worker; he worked over 16 years for Home Mutual Life Insurance Company of Easton, Maryland. During his tenure he was an agent, covering Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot Counties and later became Assistant District Manger covering the Eastern Shore of Maryland. George was awarded several top salesman awards from the company and frequently qualified for company trips to destinations such as Nashville, New Orleans, Greenbrier, Poconos, Jamaica and Bahamas. However, with his education in art, artistic ability, being a master wood-worker craftsman and love for antiques he would follow his heart and pursue a career to capitalize on his passion. Together with his wife they would build a business and George would become an expert and merchant in antique restorations. Country Treasures would become their future when they opened their shop in Preston in December of 1978. George would go on to become one of the most profound antique experts for early American primitive painted furniture in the nation. In addition, he also specialized in Mid Atlantic hunting decoys. In his new line of work George was often heard to say, "he never worked because he loved his profession". George, Carol and Robert traveled across the country selling and buying antiques from Maine to Texas, where they met life-long, and unforgettable friends throughout their journeys.
George Meekins was affectionately loved by his family, friends and community. Some would say he never met a stranger. Early in his life he had a passion for classic Chevy's, with his first car being a 1955 Chevrolet. But he was probably best remembered for his 1957 Chevrolet 2 door Bel Air, which in the mid 1960's was known to be the fastest car in Kent County. He would continue his love for classic cars and trucks and would share this love with his sons. Early in his life he was an avid baseball player. His love for the game and talent as a catcher would lead him to play ball throughout the shore for more than 15 years. George eventually stopped playing ball as his family grew. He was very proud of his family and was excited to become a "grand pop" to his 5 grandchildren, Cindy Meekins and Ariel Meekins of Pembroke, VA; Sarah Durham of Hurlock, MD; Lily Meekins and Ryan Meekins of Colorado Springs, CO. George was a great grand pop but better known as Pee-Paw to Reece Durham, Brynn Durham and Hudson Bright. George had a love for animals and had several pets, but in recent years developed an affection for his Jack Russell's: Jack, Jill, Flash, Hunter, and Daisy.
George loved holidays and having the family gather together. Anytime to spend with his family was important to him, but he had an affinity for Christmas. The family traveled several counties and as far as Pennsylvania some years to get the "perfect" Christmas tree which was typically a Douglas Fir. The shop, house and yard were always decorated meticulously. George loved to eat and among his favorite foods were crabs, BBQ ribs, fresh corn on the cob, watermelon, and cantaloupe. He loved to snack and when at the ball game had to have roasted peanuts.
George is survived by his wife Carol A. Meekins of Preston, Maryland, three sons George C. Meekins and his wife Robin of Preston, Maryland; Robert Meekins and his fiancé Cindy Wagner of Preston, Maryland and Christopher Ryan Meekins and his wife Holli of Colorado Springs, Colorado, five grandchildren Cindy Meekins, Sarah Meekins Durham, Ariel Meekins, Lily Meekins and Ryan Meekins; three great grandchildren Reece Durham, Brynn Durham and Hudson Bright; a brother William A. Meekins and wife Carolyn of Chestertown, Maryland and a sister Patricia A. Dagenais of Hurlock, Maryland and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his nephew Steve Meekins and his beloved Jack Russell's Jack, Jill, Flash and Hunter.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 6PM - 8PM as well as a service on Wednesday August 31, 2022, at 2PM. Both will be at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street in Easton Maryland. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, Maryland.
