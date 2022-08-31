George Charles Meekins PRESTON — George Charles Meekins, age 78, died peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded by family at the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. George was born on May 3, 1944, the son of the late George A. Meekins and Ruth Ann Meekins of Worton, Maryland. In his childhood with the influence of his parents and siblings he developed a loving heart, good work ethic and kindness he would carry throughout his life. After graduating Shenandoah Valley Academy High School in 1962, George would go on to graduate from Art School in Baltimore, Maryland in the spring of 1964.

