George Cooper Towers, Jr. HARMONY — Our beloved George Cooper Towers Jr, age 76 passed away suddenly at home on June 16, 2022. Born September 15, 1945, in Easton, he was raised in Cordova by his parents. As a quintessential Eastern Shore Country Boy, he enjoyed farming, trapping, and bicycling dirt roads. In his twenties he found a love for aviation and obtained his FAA Mechanic Airframe and Power Plant Certificate and later attended King's School of Aeronautics. He also held a Private Pilot Certificate. George worked for 50 years at the Easton Airport / Newnam Field where he was employed as an Aircraft Mechanic for Maryland Airlines Company Inc., Air Repair and Clark Transportation.
George enjoyed gardening and was well known in his neighborhood for his delicious tomatoes. He had a deep passion for Gospel, Country, and Blue Grass music, and amassed a lifelong collection of vinyls and cd's. Out of many artists, he particularly enjoyed listening to Rhonda Vincent and the Rage and Elvis Presley. He greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of meeting with cherished friends for live programs at "Joe's Place" in Greensboro and with his white beard he often played the role of Santa Claus.
George had a great affinity for animals, "some he liked almost as much as he liked people." With this in mind, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's honor to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Belle St. Ridgley MD 21660. Donations will also be accepted at the visitation.
George was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Newnam Towers and his parents George Cooper Towers, Sr., and Elizabeth Richardson Towers. He is survived by his current wife Sharon Clendaniel, siblings; Paul Towers (Mary Jo), Betty Ann Woolford and Sharon Daffin, children; George Cooper Towers III (Wendy), Sheila Ann Herbert (Barry), grandchildren; Christina, Carter, and Cassidy Towers (Trevor), stepchildren; Brittany Stevens, Ashley Elder (Seth), April Whaley (Ralph), Sean Burgess (Jennifer), and step-grandchildren; Nichole Thelen , Brooke Moore, Sophie Bleclic, Spencer and MacKenzie Whaley and Azariah, Jude, Silas, Charity, Enoch, Andrew, Hope and Faith Elder and Ian Burgess, great-grandson, William Valliant Towers and step great-grandchildren; Addyson and Aubree Bleclic, Mason and Levi Moore and Reese Thelen.
Please join us for a visitation to share stories and memories of George on Monday June 27, 2022, from 11:00 to 12:00 at Fellows Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 South Harrison St. Easton, MD. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 11365 Ocean Gateway Easton, MD
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.