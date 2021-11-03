George D. Sherman HURLOCK — George Dale Sherman, 64, beloved husband, father and grandfather, entered into God's Kingdom on October 29, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children.
George was born to William "Bill" and Helen K. Sherman on June 11, 1957 in Hurlock, MD. Growing up in Hurlock, George attended North Dorchester High School, graduating with the class of 1975.
George married his high school sweetheart Debra Cook Sherman in 1980 and went on to have 3 children together, Marcia Parks of Delmar, Melanie Windsor of Berlin, and Ryan Sherman of Secretary.
Always the hard worker, George entered the workforce after high school, ultimately finding long time employment of 35 years with Perdue, where he was loved by his colleagues and growers.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving family man, George was also a member of the Freemason Choptank Lodge #138, serving several years as Worshipful Master. Throughout his entire life, George held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him and was a longtime member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock, MD.
Proceeding him in death are his parents Bill and Helen, as well as his brother Ronnie. He is survived by many loving family members, including his wife Debra, daughter Marcia and husband Nick Parks, daughter Melanie and husband John "Robbie" Windsor, and son Ryan and wife Sarah Sherman. George is also survived by his five beloved grandchildren, Gianna, John "Jack", James, Camden, and Collette "Coco". Also surviving are his father and mother in law, Franklin and Joyce English. Finally, his brother Robert "Bob" Sherman and family, sister Jacqueline Sherman Johnson, and niece Cate Weeda.
Services for George will be held at Unity Washington United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 7th 2021, beginning with visitation at 12:30pm, and followed by funeral services at 2:00pm. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral at Unity Washington Cemetery.
In lieu of testimonials at the funeral, the family asks anyone wishing to share kind words of their time with George, or a story from their time spent with him, please send correspondence to fondmemoriesofgeorgesherman@gmail.com.
Additionally, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Unity Washington United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 298 Hurlock, MD 21643.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
