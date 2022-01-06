George David Blackiston CHESTERTOWN — George David Blackiston, Jr. of Chestertown, MD died on January 2, 2022, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. He was 93. He was born in Chestertown on August 18, 1928, the son of the late George David and Margaret Emma Batchelor Blackiston. David served in the U.S. Army Stateside for two years and was honorably discharged in 1952. He returned to Chestertown and began work as a printer with the Kent County News. He retired in 1992 after 39 years. He was married on September 6, 1952, to M. Arlene Whitlock of Nashville, Tennessee, she predeceased him on June 12, 2011. Mr. Blackiston was a member of the Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post in Chestertown, MD, the Amateur Trapp Association, and the Kent County Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be remembered for carving ducks and geese. He is survived by his daughter: Brenda B. Sproates of Kennedyville, MD and Thomas George Blackiston of Church Hill, MD. along with 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call from 11:00-12:00. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery Chestertown. www.fhnfunerlahome.com
To plant a tree in memory of George Blackiston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.