George E. Adams CAMBRIDGE — George E. Adams, 74, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. He was born in Baltimore on July 5, 1947 and was the son of the late Eldridge Adams and Madeline Peters Parker.
Mr. Adams graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1965. He continue on at Salisbury State and received his bachelor's degree in 1969. In the 1970's, he received his master's Degree in Social Work from UMBC. George was a social worker for 30 plus years at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center. He volunteered as a representative Payee for dozens of people to help with their finances. He was an amateur horticulturist, he was in the Big Brother program and helped Russell and Brian. He enjoyed making cheesecake for everyone with his perfective recipe. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church for over 45 years, enjoyed traveling with friends and a member of the Dorchester Art Center.
He is survived by a daughter Alexis Adams, a niece Allyson Outten Kennedy (Mike), a nephew Matthew Outten (Cathy), two aunts Joan Johnson (Ladd) and Bonnie Peters, an uncle Sidney Peters, and a very good friend his ex-wife Mary Beth Adams and several cousins. Besides his parents, Mr. Adams is preceded in death by a brother Norman Adams, sister Sheridan Lida Outten and brother in law Frank Outten, an aunt Dorothy Lee Peters and two uncles Donald F. "Duck" Peters, Robert "Bob" Peters and his step father Harry Parker.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Father Bernie Schroeder officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eastern Shore Hospital Center, P.O. Box 800, Cambridge, MD 21613.
