George Hollon Payne DOVER, DE — George Hollon Payne, Jr. of Dover, DE passed away at the Bay Health Hospital in Dover on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was 88 years old.
Born in Columbus, GA, Mr. Payne was the son of the late George and Marguerite Payne. He was a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran and had been an industrial construction electrician. He belonged to Temple Lodge #128 AF&AM in Denton, MD and the Union Lodge #7 in Dover, DE and had been the Past Master of the Midland Masonic Lodge #144 in Midland, GA. He also belonged to The Shriners.
Mr. Payne is survived by a daughter, Linda Dunn (Doug) of Denton; a son, Hollon Payne (Marilyn) of Pasadena, MD; 6 grandchildren 9 great grandchildren, and one great grandchild expected. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Ney.
There will be a 5 to 7 visitation with the family on Tuesday evening, June 29th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where there will be Military Honors at 5:30 and a Masonic Service at 6:30. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
