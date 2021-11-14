George L. Hastings EAST NEW MARKET — George Lemuel Hastings Jr, affectionately known as "PopPop", died peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born on Taylor's Island on Apr. 27, 1932, son of the late George Lemuel Hastings Sr. and Sarah Louise Windsor Hastings.
George's love for agriculture started early in his life, joining the FFA in high school and showing livestock at local fairs. George graduated in 1951 from Hurlock High School, also that same year George was awarded the State Star Award at the Maryland State Fair "Livestock Division". Shortly after, George began farming with his brother Windsor Hastings in Trappe. With the start of the Korean War, George was called to serve his country. He enlisted in the Army, where he served as a mechanic working on ships at the 501St Harbor Craft & Marine Maintenance Company in Korea for 3 years. After the war, George returned to Dorchester County where he married the love of his life, Anna Lee Saunders. The two were married on May 3, 1957. She proceeded him in death on Jan. 25, 2015.
Together George and Ann combined his love for farming and mechanics and started Hastings' Garage and later Hastings' Fertilizer, Lime, and Seed. George was very passionate about his trade and serving his community. His dedication to the business and his vision led to growth and expansion. Hastings' has always been family owned and operated business, with George's sons joining him as partners and later both of his grandsons and daughters in law.
Along with being devoted to his family, George was an active member of his community and wore many hats. He was very involved with Little League, coaching for many years and continues today as a sponsor of multiple teams. George also sponsored a men's softball team for many years. Along with enjoying watching games, he continued to be a current sponsor of a co-ed slow pitch team. George was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, serving for many years as the Financial Advisor and on-site maintenance. He was a long-term member of the Ruritan Club, The Jaycees, Farm Bureau, and The Crop Improvement Association. George was always game to put on a dress and perform his famous rendition of Harper Valley PTA for the Womanless Beauty Pageant to raise money for the community. George was also a lifetime member of the Secretary Fire Department as well as a supporter of the East New Market Fire Department. In 2016 he was inducted into the Dorchester Fireman's Association Hall of Fame.
George "PopPop" Hastings left such a positive impact on his community, friends and family. He was a man with a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He always loved seeing his children, grandchildren and their friends and families having fun, his house and his heart were always open. He could always be seen doing the jitter bug with Ann and later with anyone who would take his hand. His legacy will live on in the wonderful memories he made with so many.
George is survived by his two sons Jimmy, and wife Kathy and Jaye and wife Sally: his beloved grandchildren Elizabeth, Melissa Newport and husband Ben, Kyle and wife Gabby, Doris, and James, his two great grandsons Kash and Jack, his loving sister Annette Apple, his beloved nieces and nephews and very special friends Ed Powell, Jack Colbourne, Dick Wilson and Ruth Rice.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Windsor Hastings, his sisters Virginia Hughes, Mary Diamond Bowdle, Dorothy Jones, and his niece Charlotte Hastings Tressler.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Hastings, James Hastings, Ben Newport, Rex Bateman, Patrick Wielgosz, Drew Walker Honorary Pallbearers: Ed Powell, Jack Colbourne, Dick Wilson, Shelton "Bubby" Hubbard, Tim Human.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 6-8pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10:30am where friends will also be received one hour prior to mass. Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel P.O. Box 279, Secretary MD 21664 or The East New Market and Secretary Vol. Fire Departments.
The Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.