George Leonard Pfeffer EAST NEW MARKET — George Leonard Pfeffer Sr of East New Market, Maryland, formerly of Glen Burnie, Maryland
passed away peacefully at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital on August 12, 2022 surrounded by
his family.
George was born in Baltimore, Maryland to parents George and Agnes Pfeffer on September 19,
1940. After graduating from Calvert Hall High School he attended an electronics trade school in
Baltimore that led him to work for then Westinghouse(BWI) which was taken over by Northrup
Grumman. He worked as an electronics technician calibrating test instruments and testing radar
systems for many of our nations fighter jets. His career lasted for over 4 decades.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Patricia Lee (Byrne). George is survived by his 2 sons
Lenny Pfeffer(wife Sherry) of East New Market, MD and Brad Pfeffer(wife Jen) of New Market, MD.
George always wanted to be involved in his community especially when it came to his kids. He was
President of the Rippling Estates Community Association, Pack Master for the local Cub Scouts,
Umpire for the Greater Glen Burnie Little League and even Jolly Old Saint Nick for the Rippling
Woods Elementary School and during the community Christmas Drive.
George and Pat loved taking trips to Walt Disney World in Orlando. He enjoyed driving to Florida
and seeing the sights along the way. His biggest passions, besides his family, were good food, high tech
gadgets and watching movies. He loved to give movie recommendations to his girls at Heartfields
Assisted Living where he lived for about a year.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
