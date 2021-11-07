George Ludington EASTON — George Rodney Ludington, 76, of Easton, Maryland died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. George was the oldest of five children. Both of his parents, George and Jean Ludington, are deceased, as is his only sister, Leslie. He is survived by his wife, Marie Rose Ludington, daughters, Julie O'Brien (Paul) and Jessica Ludington. George is also survived by his brothers Richard, David and Robert and grandchildren, Kayla, Logan and Brandon.
George was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland where he attended catholic school from kindergarten through high school. George went on to the University of Maryland, after which he joined the Army where he was part of the Military Police.
After the Army, George joined the Montgomery County Police Department, where he served with dedication for thirty-three years. During this time, George also appeared on the local Washington news station, WJLA Channel 7 with the "Crime Solvers Show" where he gave viewers information on local crime in the area and asking viewers for help in finding criminals.
During this time, George was also an adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland, teaching a course in criminal justice. After retiring from the police department, George worked at two different local TV stations in the Washington area. He followed this up by working for the Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention.
George finally retired to the Eastern Shore, where he enjoyed his final years in Easton.
To plant a tree in memory of George Ludington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.