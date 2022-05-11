George S. Fluharty WYE MILLS — George Samuel Fluharty died at his home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was 85.
Born on Tilghman Island on November 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Charles A. "Jim" and Gertrude Porter Fluharty. Mr. Fluharty was raised on Tilghman and attended Talbot Co. public schools. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force in January 1957. After his release from active duty in 1963 he returned to Tilghman and began a lifelong career as a commercial waterman.
Mr. Fluharty had many hobbies. He enjoyed working in his woodshop and traveling on his motorcycle with his wife.
In addition to his beloved wife, the former Ruth Ann McNeal Jones , George is survived by his children; Chet Fluharty of St. Michaels, Lorie Fluharty of Tilghman, David C. Jones, Jr. (Effie) of Wittman, Tina Grace Jones (Jackie) of Cordova, and Steven R. Jones (Kim) also of Wittman. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren; Casey Lednum, Lee Hoff, Matt Jones, Laura Lednum, Travis Jones, Mary Bloss and Bobby Jones, and 2 sisters; Margaret Ann Fluharty Allen Bradshaw of Cambridge, and Rachel Sawyer also of Cambridge. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; David F. "Pucker" Fluharty and Charles A. "Jack" Fluharty, Jr.
Visitation will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday May 15, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at the Cambridge Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3105 Mallard Drive, Cambridge where George was a member.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cambridge Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3105 Mallard Drive, Cambridge MD, 21613 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit www.framptom.com for online condolences).
