George W. Steward DENTON — George Wilson Steward, 87, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Compass Hospice in Centreville, Maryland following a brief illness. He was born February 19, 1935 in Whiteleysburg, Maryland to George Walter Steward and Sadie Cecelia Steward. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Hayman on July 23, 1960 and they made their life on his family's farm in Whiteleysburg.
He is predeceased by his wife Betty, brothers Walter Steward, Jimmy Steward, Harvey Steward, and Charles Steward, and sisters Leah Anthony, Edna Northam, and Margaret Gasiorowski.
He is survived by his sons George Gregg Steward (Dawn) and Eric Lee Steward (Amy) and grandchildren Andrew Dorbin (Megan), Conner Dorbin, Jaki Hernandez (Eduardo), and Graham Steward.
He is also survived by his in-laws Richard Hayman, Raymond Hayman (Peggy), Lawrence Hayman (Cindy), Leroy Hayman (Diane), Gene Hayman (Marilyn), Eddie Hayman (Brenda), Ruth Bryant (Wayne), Patsy Kozak (Bruce), and Marlene Hayman.
He loved farming, hunting, history, playing pool, and spending time with family.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 8 at 12 noon at Moore's Funeral Home in Denton. Family will receive friends an hour before the service. Burial will be at the Denton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.