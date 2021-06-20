George Wright Rever EASTON — Dr. Rever, born in Baltimore on May 18, 1928, passed away on June 14.
Dr. Rever was predeceased by his brother, Bill Rever, of Towson and his parents Blanche and William Rever of Baltimore. He is survived by his wife of many years, Ann Roe-Rever; his children, Maeve Raedle and Kurt Rever; grandchildren Kurt Ryan Rever, Caitlin Rever and Lauren Rever as well as two great grandchildren, Shannon and Caroline Rever. He is also survived by many of his beloved patients both here and in Boston.
Dr. Rever served in Korea as a medic before returning to earn his medical degree at The University of Maryland. He was honored with the Korean Service Medal with one Battle Star, the United Nations Service Medal and the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service.
Following his graduation from medical school he worked at Massachusetts General Hospital holding fellowships in Child Psychiatry and in Community Medicine. He held a faculty appointment at Harvard from 1964 until 2004.
Dr. Rever returned from Boston to Maryland thirty years ago. He served for a number of years as Medical Director of Regional Mid-Shore Mental Health Services and at the Caroline County Mental Health Clinic as well as The Benedictine School as their neuropsychiatrist. The latter reflected his passion in serving those with developmental disabilities. For this work he was honored with the disability Coalition of Talbot County Lifetime Achievement Award and the Mid-Shore Mental Health Association's Caliber Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dr. Rever served as Special Consultant in Medicine for Houghton Mifflin's American Heritage Dictionaries. He was honored as a Distinguished Life Fellow of The American Psychiatric Association. As one colleague, Barney Davis, summed with a smile and a musical analogy, "When George came it was like Paderewski had come to play on the Eastern Shore". In Dr. Rever's honor a contribution The Benedictine School would be welcomed and wisely used for the students. The last person to see him when he was conscious was his first patient there who brought a beautiful letter he had written. It began with "You are a good man Dr. Rever." Their address is 14299 Benedictine Ln., Ridgely, MD 21660.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
