Georgia C. O'Brien ST. MICHAELS — Georgia C. O'Brien , 89 , of St. Michaels passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021 at the Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. Georgia was born in the Bronx, NY on March 11, 1932. She was the daughter of Joseph and Marion Courtney.
Georgia graduated from Fordham University where she met her husband Jim and was married at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC. After college she began teaching in NYC. As a businesswoman, she started the Mendham Stitchery and was active in many community groups including the Women's Club of St. Michaels.
Her passion was victim's rights. After the loss of her daughter Deirdre, Georgia and Jim founded Deirdre's House in Morristown, NJ; a child advocacy center. By founding Deirdre's House they have changed the course of thousands of children's lives. Her legacy of hope, healing and justice for the children of Morris County will live forever.
She was predeceased by her daughter Deirdre and husband Jim. She is survived by her children James III (Patricia), Maureen Scott and Erin Higgins (Kurt), six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday July 27th at 11 am at St. Michaels Mission Church, 109 Lincoln Avenue, St. Michaels, MD 21663. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations Deirdre's House, 8 Court Street Morristown, NJ 07960 or to deirdreshouse.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St. in Easton, MD.
For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
