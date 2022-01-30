Georgianna M. Anderson SAINT MICHAELS — Georgianna M. Anderson passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was born in 1926 in Williamsport, PA and was raised in the family home with four generations living there at the time. After marriage, she lived for many years in Wynnewood, PA and then Glenmoore, PA before moving to St. Michaels, MD.
She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson University School of Nursing and was in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. but wasn't commissioned due to VE Day. She married James Anderson, Jr. in 1950. Georgie joined the DAR in 1956 and held many local, state, and national offices in her 65 years of service. She was the State Regent of PA (1977 to 1980) and was active in many projects during the bicentennial. She had a life-long passion for genealogy and became a member of many hereditary and patriotic societies including: Daughters of American Colonists, National Huguenots, Magna Carta Dames, and Order of Crown of Charlemagne. She loved history and kept reading and doing research her whole live. She was a member of the General Perry Benson Chapter DAR.
Georgianna is predeceased by her husband, James Jr. and her son, William D. She is survived by her daughter, Judith M. and William's two daughters. She was much loved by those who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Georgianna Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.