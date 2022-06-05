Gerald Phillip Walls "Jerry" CENTREVILLE — Gerald "Jerry" Phillip Walls, 85, of Centreville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 , at home with his son by his side. Jerry was born November 8, 1936 in Goldsboro, Maryland to the late Ralph and Gladys Walls.
Mr. Walls then moved with his family to Church Hill before the family settled in Centreville spending his childhood years on Kidwell Ave. Mr. Walls graduated Centreville High School, graduating class of 1955. At the age of 18, Jerry joined the Goodwill Fire Department serving the community with his father. And 67 years later he is still a lifetime member. He held positions of Chief, President, Vice-President, Board of Director, Committee Chair, and more. Mr. Walls joined the US Army in 1959 and proudly served his country with over 10 years of service. The military led him to Washington State where he met the love of his life Shirley Rogers in 1961. They later married in March 1962 in Culver City, California. They returned to Centreville to raise their family in 1961. They welcome their first son Robert in 1963, followed by Roger in 1966.
Mr. Walls worked for Department of Agriculture for 31 years then with private contractors after retirement. He coached his children and their friends for little league baseball and football. Jerry umpired for 10 years, and he was assistant coach with the first team from Maryland to win the National Modified Fastpitch Softball Championship in 1993. He was a member of Centreville United Methodist Church, Eastern Shore Fireman's Association, and Maryland Fireman's Association.
He loved spending time with his family, fire department family, and friends. You could catch on the ball fields, cooking chicken dinners for the fire house or church, or having a dinner & cold beer with his friends.
He is survived by his son Robert Walls and wife Michelle. His grandchildren Ryan Walls, Rachel Lloyd and husband Tim, Dane Walls, Brooke Joyner and husband Joe, Michael Schroeder and wife Lauren, Roger Brent Walls, Jr. and wife Nicole, Katie Colton and husband Thomas, Nicole Gomez and husband Eddie, and Patricia Johnson Fourteen great-grandchildren, Christian & Emma Walls, Kenzie, Jaxson, & Mya Lloyd, Finley & Harper Walls, Emersyn Joyner, Evelyn Schroeder, Jack Walls, Bowen Colton. Mason, Nikolai, Xander Gomez. His lifelong friends Jack and Pat Weston, Daughter-in-law Laura Johnson, and his brothers and sisters of the Goodwill Fire Department. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Walls, son Roger Walls, parents Ralph and Gladys Walls, and brother Donald Walls.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Fellows Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home, PA 408 S. Liberty Street Centreville. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at Centreville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goodwill Fire Department or Compass Regional Hospice.
