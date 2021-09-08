Geraldine Caravello Aus "Gerry" QUEENSTOWN, MD — Geraldine Caravello Aus died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home. She was 82.
Born on New Battle Grove Circle Dundalk, Maryland on January 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Vincent Caravello and Margaret Nadolny Petruccy.
Gerry (as she was known by her family and friends) grew up in New Battle Grove Circle and graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1957, where she was a baton twirler in the marching band, and met the love of her life, Al. They were married in 1957, and shortly after were stationed in Germany where they had their first child Pam in 1960. They returned to Dundalk, MD in 1961 shortly before giving birth to their second child Al, Jr. In 1967 her second son Kevin was born. They enjoyed many summers at Taylors Island camping, crabbing and fishing. Gerry was a homemaker until 1985 when then she and her husband started Alason Electrical Contractors Inc. where she was the Secretary/Treasurer. In 1988 they built their dream home on the Wye River on the Eastern Shore of MD where they still reside. Gerry was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 296 where she served as treasurer, baked for the American Legion, and was an avid shuffleboard player until she succumbed to her illness. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends at their home: crabbing in the Wye River, swimming in the pool, watching Hallmark Christmas movies with her girls and annual Cornhole Tournaments.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alfred Aus of Queenstown, MD; daughter Pamela Newman (Ray) of Glen Burnie, MD sons, Alfred Aus, Jr.(Linda) of Chester, MD and Kevin Aus of Centreville, MD ;. Brothers Vincent and Michael. Six grandchildren, Christina, Jamie (Teddy), Laura (Josh), Andrew (Jen), Cady, and Rachel. Eight great-grandchildren: Olivia, Robert, Alyssa, EJ, Cole, Madison, Luca, and Gabriella.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9th 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 10th at 10am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Queenstown, MD. Contributions can be made in her name to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
