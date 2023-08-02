Geraldine Cecilia Phillips EASTON — Geraldine Cecilia (Wesley)Phillips of Easton died on July 30, 2023, at her home at Londonderry on the Tred Avon. She was 91 years old.
APG Chesapeake
Geraldine Cecilia Phillips EASTON — Geraldine Cecilia (Wesley)Phillips of Easton died on July 30, 2023, at her home at Londonderry on the Tred Avon. She was 91 years old.
Born on August 7, 1931, in Oxon Hill, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard Daniel and Mary Wood Wesley. Geraldine graduated from Laurel High School in 1950. On September 1, 1951, she married William E. Phillips in Laurel, MD where they made their home in Greenbelt and then Lanham before moving to Bozman in 2000.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton. She was employed with the State of Maryland in many capacities, from the State Highway Administration to Medical Records as a Census Tracker for the Great Oaks Center, and was part owner of Custom Lawn Services, Inc.
She is survived by her children; William E. Phillips, II (Penny) of Centreville, MD, and Cecilia Marie. Maenner (Robert) of Mitchellville, MD; siblings, Lawrence Wesley, Michael Wesley, and Linda Curran, twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren and one more due any day. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Phillips and her siblings, Rosemary Hanyok, Howard Wesley, Jr., and James Wesley.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 10 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Church Cemetery in Cordova.
The family would like to thank the Londonderry Community, friends and her many caregivers for the care and comfort they have given.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or online at www.cancer.org/donate
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.