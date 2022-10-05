Geraldine Kiernan Johnson EASTON — Geraldine Kiernan Johnson passed peacefully on September 30, 2022, in Easton, MD, at the age of 97.
Born on August 31, 1925, in Norfolk, VA, she was the second daughter of the late Helen J. Kenney of Brookline, MA, and Captain James Eugene Kiernan (Annapolis Class of 1923) of New York, NY.
As a result of her father's pursuing his flourishing naval career, Geraldine spent much of her childhood in the Japan and in the Philippines where her father was engaged in the building of a hydroelectric dam in Manila, which is still in use. Geraldine always spoke with fond memories of growing up in the Orient. This early exposure to Oriental cultures became an abiding theme that ran through the rest of her life in two successful business ventures. She later attended the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro, MA, and then Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, NY, where she honed her talents as an artist. Geraldine met her husband, Richard P. Johnson, who at the time was serving as a USN Lieutenant in the Brooklyn Navy Yard Architect and Engineering Directorate commanded by Captain Kiernan. The couple was married on a snowy February 6, 1943, at St. Ignatius Loyola church in Brooklyn. The marriage rites were officiated by the groom's older brother, then Father (later Monsignor) James F. Johnson, Jr.
Mr. Johnson's civilian career as a mechanical engineer, specializing in naval architecture, brought the family to Norwich, CT, where Mrs. Johnson lived most of her life, raising a family in the old Driscoll House on Uncas Street - now a designated historical site. Active in the community, she was a long-standing member of the Women's City Club, serving as president twice. She was also a volunteer member of the Backus Hospital Auxiliary, an outreach organization, raising funds for the hospital. An accomplished seamstress, she won the State of Connecticut Sewing Competition with her ensemble creation in 1962. She also made several replica themed costumes for participants in Grand Parade during the 1959 two-week Norwich Tercentenary celebration, winning first prize for one of the costumes. She had a catering business, specializing in the artistic presentation of food and won an engineering prize for one of her many beautiful wedding cakes.
Mrs. Johnson was an accomplished artist, painting on multiple mediums from parchment and canvass to silkscreen, glass, wood, and velvet. She and her husband, Richard, had a successful arts and craft business for ten years after they retired. He made the frames for her paintings, which often incorporated pressed flowers planted and raised in their home gardens. Gerry and Richard took great joy in traveling to crafts shows throughout New England. They moved to Easton, MD, in 2013 to be closer to family and Mrs. Johnson continued her artwork for a time and continued to be an avid bridge player. In 2018 Mrs. Johnson was interviewed by the Navy Memorial in Washington, DC, and provided memories for their historical research about life at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Married 71 years, Mrs. Johnson is predeceased by her husband, Richard P. Johnson, her sister Mrs. Virginia Lang, and her first daughter-in-law, Diane Campbell Johnson. She is survived by 4 children: Maureen (TX), Brian (NC), Regina (VA), and Eileen (MD), 2 grandchildren, and her extended family in Virginia, Florida, and Massachusetts.
A Prayer Service will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, October 5, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, 200 S Harrison St, Easton. A Funeral Liturgy and interment will be held at the Ft. Myers Chapel and Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD. 57770; Packard Collegiate Institute, 170 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY. 11201; St Catherine of Siena, 241 CT-164, Preston, CT. 06365; or Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601.
The Navy Memorial interview can be seen at: YouTube: PART 1 https://youtu.be/hG94dbLfXHI PART 2 https://youtu.be/sLGHPxIWiTo PART 3 https://youtu.be/U4QBhobqy2Y PART 4 https://youtu.be/vHaf2EyuDjE PART 5 https://youtu.be/Qy6FxuzjPN4
She was much loved and will be missed.
