Glenda F. Tolley CHURCH CREEK — Glenda F. Tolley, 68, of Church Creek passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. She was born in Cambridge on July 21, 1954 and was a daughter of the late Bernard P. and Dorothy Lee Todd Murphy.
Mrs. Tolley graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1972. She worked for the Dorchester County Board of Education, Dr. Peter Van Huizen, Sailwinds Park and for Craig's Institutional Pharmacy. Mrs. Tolley enjoyed listening to country music, and going to watch her granddaughter Kendall play softball. She was a member of Riverside Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her husband Martin Tolley of Church Creek, daughter Nicole Foxwell and husband Steve of Secretary, granddaughter Kendall Foxwell of Secretary, brother Patrick Murphy of Crisfield, sister Patricia Jones and husband Robert of Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Tolley is preceded in death by two brothers William O. Murphy and John Murphy.
Pallbearers will be Steve Foxwell, Patrick Murphy, Philip Tolley, Joe Hayden, Bryan Hall, and Billy Benton. Honorary pallbearers will be Rudy Robbins and Chris Tona.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. David Wooten, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 11 to 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
