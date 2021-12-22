Glenna Ruth Carroll OXFORD, GA — Glenna Ruth Carroll, nee Kirtz, was born May 21, 1926, on a small farm outside Staunton, Virginia. A preacher's wife, she was predeceased by all ten of her siblings, four of whom also married preachers. She died on December 15, 2021, at Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, Georgia. She was 95.
Last month she gazed toward the sun setting on the Blue Ridge Mountains near her Shenandoah Valley home and spoke of her desire to be forever with Jesus. She demonstrated her love for God and people through her service alongside her husband at several Mid Atlantic (and one Gulf Coast) churches.
How she loved serving up dishes she learned from many churches and locales! Notable were her golden crab cakes clumped with Eastern Shore crabmeat, homemade potato rolls into which she gloriously inserted slices of Smithfield ham, and lovingly baked pies made with Afton Mountain apples.
Glenna married Charles Ellwanger Carroll of Trappe, Maryland, with whom she celebrated her sixty-sixth anniversary three months before his death in January 2021. She is survived by the couple's two children: son, Charles Gregory (Greg) Carroll of N. Springfield, VA, and daughter, Janice Ruth (Charles) Berstecher of Conyers, GA; and grandson, Matthew Berstecher, also of Conyers. Additionally surviving are all six of her late husband's siblings.
Funeral services will be held at the First Wesleyan Church, Easton, MD, 1 PM, Tuesday, December 28, with the family receiving guests one hour prior, from 12:00 until 1pm. A graveside service will follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Global Partners at globalpartnersonline.org.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.