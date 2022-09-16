Gloria Anne Blevins ANNAPOLIS — Gloria Ann Blevins, 87 died on September 6, 2022 in Annapolis, MD.
She is survived by her children, Philip Blevins Jr and wife, Danielle Burness, Christine Blevins Lindner, Lynn Martin and husband Lawrence, and Sandra Blevins. She is also grandmother to Lauren Ward, Jacquelyn Martin, Michelle Martin, Elizabeth Castro, Phil Blevins III and Brooke Blevins, as well as, great grandchild Sebastian Madden. She is preceded in death by her husband Philip E Blevins, Sr.
She was born on April 23, 1935 to parents Francis and Catherine Padula. She loved her family more than anything. Her family and friends will remember her as a very outgoing and social person who never met a stranger in her life.
A funeral mass is scheduled for September 26, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401. All are welcome to Celebrate Gloria's life. A lunch celebration will be at Yellow Fin immediately following mass.
