Gloria Gale Guinand STEVENSVILLE — Gloria Gale Guinand aka Gale, born on September 24, 1942, was proper and sophisticated, quiet, and exact in her habits and behavior. In fact, one would find it hard to believe that she led such an adventurous and extraordinary life. Without any missed opportunities or regrets, Gale passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on March 2, 2022.
As an adolescent, Gale was a trained concert pianist and second in her graduating class. As a young adult, she graduated from American University with a Chemistry degree, leading to her provocative career as an international trade negotiator for the ATF's alcohol division. Her adult life consisted of travel, for both professional duties and for amusement, and caring for her mother and daughter.
At the age of retirement, Gale abandoned all else and devoted her time and energy to her grandson, Christian. She could be found on weekends at whatever hockey rink he was playing and on weekdays in the driveway in the hockey net, acting as goalie for her budding hockey player.
In the latest chapter of her life, Gale once again found her independence and enjoyed tinkering in her house, traveling with friends, and binging her favorite shows. She loved singing for the barbershop quartet, the Sweet Adelines.
Gale is survived by her daughter Lisa Halbig and husband Dennis, and her grandson Christian Halbig. Although sorely missed, Gale has left a legacy of selflessness, a myriad of memories, and a spirit of adventure that will last through many generations.
A Visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1PM to 2PM with a Memorial Service to begin at 2PM. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to the pancreatic cancer society or compass hospice in Centreville, MD.
