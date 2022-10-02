FEDERALSBURG — Gloria Kay Ostermann of Federalsburg passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.
She was born on February 8, 1949 in Easton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Norman Salmons and Hazel Sperol Salmons.
After her education, she married the love of her life John W. Ostermann on July 30, 1966. She worked as a supervisor for Allen Family Foods and later for Amick Farms for 40 years.
In her free time she enjoyed collecting antiques. She loved her little dog Cookie who was a wonderful companion to her. She was very dedicated to her family, she loved spending time with her daughter and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John W. Ostermann of Federalsburg; one daughter: Judy Flamer and her husband William of Seaford ; three grandchildren: Brandon Ostermann of Seaford; Jenna Murphy and her fiance John McCafferty of Seaford; Amber Smoot of Seaford; four great-grandchildren: Tryston Murphy, Ashlynn Ostermann, Kam Watkins and Kenzi Watkins. five siblings: Sandra Swafford of Harbeson, Brenda Tribbitt of Bridgeville, Jeanne Richards and Barbara Layton both of Greenwood, and Bonnie Travers of Federalsburg.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00 at the Frampton Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Inurnment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www. Cancer.org or to the Blood Bank of Delmarva by visiting www.delmarvablood.org.
