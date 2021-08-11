Gloria Maye Brenda Bailey ROYAL OAK — Gloria Maye Brenda Bailey, 85 born on February 20, 1936, in Easton, MD, peacefully passed away on
August 7, 2021 at University of Maryland Regional Health in Easton, Maryland. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke U.M.C. Bellevue, Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00AM. Family and friends may call from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com
