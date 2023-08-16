Gloria Wyatt Crouch CHESTER — Gloria Mae Wyatt Crouch of Chester, MD died at her home on August 15, 2023. She was 93.
Gloria Wyatt Crouch was born on December 10, 1929 in Chester, MD to the late William E. Wyatt and Goldie Brown Wyatt. She attended Stevensville High School, graduating class of 1947. On June 26, 1948, she married William "Smitty" Crouch and resided in Chester.
Mrs. Crouch is a member of the Kent Island United Methodist Church, where she was passed communion steward. She enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, William "Smitty", she is survived by three children: Glenn D. Crouch, Honey M. Voermann, and Penny T. Pierson; three grandchildren: Tara L. Crouch, William E. Voermann and Casey A. Crouch.; two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Jay David. She was predeceased by two sons, Jay C. Crouch and David M. Crouch, two brothers, Talmadge Wyatt and William Wyatt, predeceased her.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 23 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville, MD.
