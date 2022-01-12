Goldsborough "Jr" James, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — Goldsborough "Jr" James, Jr., 83, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Arcadia of Denton, Md. He was born in Cambridge, January 17, 1938, son of the late Goldsborough James and Celia D. James.
He graduated from Cambridge High School, Class of 1957. He was a farmer, school bus driver and contractor for over 50 years. Many years ago, he enjoyed gathering at John Lewis' Store in the Neck District and also playing cards. In his later years, after a stroke in 2010, he enjoyed games shows on TV, his special dog, Roger and the cardinals and hummingbirds that came to his feeders. Jr was a member of the Dorchester County Farm Bureau for many years.
He is survived by a niece, Carey P. Willey, nephew Eric Shramek, and step-son Raymond Aaron and wife Sheryl. Also, Billy Fleming, a very devoted friend and caregiver, and his wife, Rhonda Fleming. Jr also had three very special devoted caregivers that he was very fond of; Jeannie Smith, Crystal Warfield and Kay Smith. In addition to being caregivers, they gave him friendship, kept him laughing and made his days so much more enjoyable.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were his wife, Janet James, sisters Janice Edmondson and Mildred Shramek, and nephews Ronnie Willey and Edward Shramek.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11am at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating.
Pallbearers will be Toby Adams, Philip Jackson, Brian Nabb, Chris Hauge, Billy Fleming and Raymond Aaron. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Adams, Sonny Jackson, Steve McCollister, Clark Elzey, Will Fleming and Raymond J. Aaron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Snip Tuck Inc., 140 Main Street, Secretary, MD 21664 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.