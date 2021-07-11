Gordon Selby Crouch CHESTER — Gordon Selby Crouch, 87, of Chester passed away on July 7, 2021, in Grasonville. He was born on October 23, 1933 to the late John and Katheryn Kersey Crouch.
Gordon was a graduate of Stevensville high school class of 1953. He worked for his father at a local seafood packing house. Mr. Crouch enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 22, 1954. After serving in East Africa, he returned to the United States and was discharged on March 23, 1957. Upon returning home, he began working in Jessup, MS as a correctional officer and later in 1957 he came back home to continue working with this father. After his father's death in 1975, Mr. Crouch owned and operated the packing house. Gordon married Alice Rose for Wye Mills on June 21, 1958 and resided together in Grasonville. They later moved to Chester in 1959. Mr. Crouch enjoyed working at the Train Show and the 4-H Fair and was on the Queen Anne's County Family Museum Board.
In addition to his parents Gordon is predeceased by his wife Alice Crouch, his brothers; Thomas, James, his sisters; Maryanne Trapp, Ruth Thompson and Gene Crouch.
He is survived by his sons; John and Franklin Crouch, his brother William "Smitty" Crouch, and his sister Nancy Bly.
Visitation will be on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Kent Island United Methodist Church from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. The funeral service will be on Wednesday July 14 at Kent Island United Methodist Church at 11:00AM with burial to follow at Stevensville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Gordon's name to Chester Wye Center.
