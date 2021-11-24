Gordy E. Jones, Jr. "Jody" CHURCH CREEK — Gordy E. (Jody) Jones, Jr., 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted and loving family.
He was born on September 15, 1967 in Cambridge, Maryland to Gordy Jones Sr. and Annilly Hambler Jones.
Jody attended schools in Allison Park, PA and in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School in 1986. On June 9, 1990, he married the former Shelly Hughes.
Since he was a young man, Jody worked a variety of jobs including working on the water, carpentry, building supply and ambulance transport. In 1988, he began a career with United Parcel Service where he forged many lifelong friendships. When health forced him to retire in 2003, he embarked on a second career as a realtor, associated with Powell Realtors in Cambridge.
Jody enjoyed a lifetime of varied interests; including all sports at every level, from little league to professional games. He was very proud of his service as an umpire for little league and softball, as well as a coach and mentor to children. He was an avid poker player, who enjoyed his Tuesday night game with his card group. He was a collector of sports memorabilia and anything associated with local history and commerce.
Active in the community, Jody was the past and present member of many clubs, civic organizations and local fire companies. He was a member of the Mid Shore Board of Realtors and Grand National Waterfowl Association.
His greatest joy of all was spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
Surviving him besides his parents and wife is a daughter, Janna Jones Elliott (Phillip) of Cambridge, grandson Grant Mason Elliott; brothers William H. Jones Sr. (Nancy) of Church Creek, Wescott W. Jones (Cassie) of Cambridge. Beloved nieces and nephews, Jessica Dukes (Ricky) and their children, Justin Wheatley (Kristen) and their children, Patrick Hughes (Katie) and their children, Hilary, William H. Jones Jr., and Alexandra Jones as well as Bryce, Kyle and Reid Jones. An uncle, Garland W. Jones Jr. (Winkie) an aunt Elaine Simmons and many beloved cousins and a host of friends.
Preceded him in death was his maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle 1st LT. USMC William Oden Hambler and in laws K. Scott Sr. & Janice Hughes.
A visitation with family will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. 308 High St., Cambridge.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday November 30, 2021 beginning 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev Dan Dunlap and Demetrio Beach officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gordy's name can be sent to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Cambridge Little League, P.O. Box 1275 Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
