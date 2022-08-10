Grady Maxwell Bridges ROYAL OAK — Grady Maxwell Bridges went to be with God on the morning of August 5, 2022. Grady was 13 years old with the energy of a small team of men.
Grady Maxwell Bridges ROYAL OAK — Grady Maxwell Bridges went to be with God on the morning of August 5, 2022. Grady was 13 years old with the energy of a small team of men.
Grady was born on February 14, 2009 to Eric and KC Bridges. Grady was known to many as a wild child with a heart of gold that touched so many in his life both young, middle, and upper age. He attended St. Peter and Paul Elementary School and St. Michaels Middle High School. He lit up the room and always knew how to make his family and friends laugh. Grady loved to be on the ice playing hockey, with his Ice Hawks Family. At home, he enjoyed time playing games with his friends, fishing on the boat with his dad, fishing at the pond with his buds, going on late night ice cream runs with his sister, cuddles, and movies with his momma, shooting skeet with Bruce, riding four wheelers, running farm equipment, operating heavy equipment, and spending time with his puppies, Raymond, Bam Bam, and Mymy. Grady always had something new to try, lived life wide open and was always up for adventure, earning the titles such as fun times G-Monkey, which he was known for on the ice. His smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten - only remembered for what he stood for - being a true patriot in this great nation.
His memory will live through his parents, KC and Eric; his sister Abby; his grandparents Debbie and Eddie Bridges, and Barbra and Michael McCaughey; his aunts and uncles, Marc and Jennifer Bridges, and Michael and Kendall McCaughey; his cousins Julie, Will, Brynn, and Michael; and his family, Joseph and Jeannie Riccio who are just like family, and his friends — all of whom loved him dearly.
He is proceeded in death by his little brother, Eric L. Bridges Jr., Great Grandparents Melba & Major Howard Nash, Donald & Carolyn Bridges, Wienefred & Maurice Hubbard and Sylvia & Edward McCaughey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the Church on Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM.
Burial will be in the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD.
In lieu of flowers please make any and all donations payable to the Easton Ice Hawks, #17 PO Box 1678 Easton, MD. 21601.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit www.framptom.com for on- line condolences)
