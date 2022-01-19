Grason John Allen Eckel EASTON — Grason John Allen Eckel, 65, of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Cambridge, born February 2, 1956 - son of Marie Kuhn Eckel and Allen Wilbert Eckel died on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Shore Medical Center in Easton. He is survived by sister Linnet Eckel fritz and brother-in-law Robert Fritz of Brecksville, Ohio and nephews Allen Dwain Fritz (Broadview Heights, Ohio) and Robert Karl Fritz (Virginia Beach, VA).
He was a graduate of Cambridge High School, Pennsylvania State University, and Antioch Law School. He practiced law in Cambridge for many years until a debilitating illness cut his career short. He was a member of the Maryland and Washington DC Bars. He participated in many charitable activities in Cambridge and lived in Baltimore and Washington before moving back to Cambridge.
Interment will be at the Cambridge Cemetery. A remembrance service will be scheduled later in the Spring. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
