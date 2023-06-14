Gregory Edward Fries SALISBURY — Gregory Edward Fries passed away at the age of 32 on May 25, 2023. He leaves behind two sons, Ryland (11) and Greyson (7), whom he loved more than words can express. He was a loving and devoted dad. He was a constant presence on the baseball field, creating cherished memories with his boys. His love and support will forever be etched in their hearts.
He left a profound impact on them, as well as his community, through his unwavering dedication to the Fire and Emergency Services field. Born on October 22, 1990, Greg's journey began as a volunteer with the Parsonsburg Fire Company, where he discovered his passion for emergency medical services. Greg's commitment and outstanding abilities led him to graduate with his National Registry Paramedic from Wor Wic Community College, in addition to an Associate's degree in Emergency Medical Services - Paramedic. At the time of his sudden passing, he held the position of Lieutenant with the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.
Greg had an ambitious nature and had a genuine desire to serve his community. He had a passion for providing excellent patient care. He dedicated himself to his work, answering every call with compassion and skill. Greg's colleagues remember him as a dedicated and loving individual and a gentle soul, who deeply cared about others. His legacy will continue to inspire his colleagues.
Greg is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Debbie Fries of Parsonsburg, his children, Ryland and Greyson, his brothers, Robert Fries (Yuliya) and William Fries. He is also survived by the mother of his children and friend, Abigail Johnson (Tim Allendorf) of Salisbury, as well as special friend, Kirby Clifford, and extended family across the United States.
A memorial service was held on Friday, June 2, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. At this time, let us remember him for his selflessness, compassion, humor, and commitment to serving others.
