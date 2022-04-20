Gretchen Watkins EASTON — Gretchen Ann Watkins of Easton was born on May 19, 1982 to her parents, Mark Thomas B. Copper and the late Anne Page Watkins. She passed away on April 4, 2022 in Baltimore. She was 39 years old.
Gretchen received her education in the Talbot County school system. She was raised up in church and attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Easton.
Gretchen was known for being a soft hearted person and she had a gentle and calm spirit. She enjoyed many things in life like, going to yard sales, Go-Go music, go out riding, and eating her sweets.
Gretchen was known for the love she had for family. Taking care of her children was of the utmost importance, so she stayed a home to do so. She also showed that family was first in her life when she opted to take care of her mother until she passed. Although she had many things to attend to in life, she was always smiling and laughing.
Gretchen leaves to mourn her companion of 17 years, Alvin Babes (Chicky), six children: Ry'Shiem Streeter, Jaimere Streeter, Mark Babes, Giana Babes, Jaeven Babes, and Jaslin Babes, father, Mark Copper, grandmother, Pauline Copper, one brother, Curtis Watkins, aunts: Lorraine Stanford (Jean), Rebecca House, Jennie Ferguson, Corrine Flynn (Kenny), Mariyetta Carter (Leonard), Velma Young (Maurice), uncles: Ray Watkins (Boobie), Charles Watkins, Willie Tisdale (Debbie), Philip Copper (Valerie), Micheal Copper (Evelyn), special friends: cousin LaVerne Smith (Tootie), Christine Burke, Shantae Collins, Charles Streeter Jr., Evelyn Brooks-Trott (who was like a mother), Nicole Rollins, Petrice Holley (Tre'), Genevra Farrare, Blanche Walker, Indra Bullock, and Tasha Aikens and a host of other relatives and friends.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Watkins, David Watkins (Go-Go), aunts, Dianne Green, Nettie Gregory, Edith Watkins, cousin, Percy Watkins, and Paula Cephas.
Funeral will be Sat. April 23, 2002 at Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary in Federalsburg at 1pm with a viewing one hour prior.
To plant a tree in memory of Gretchen Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.