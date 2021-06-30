Guy Edgar Lednum, Jr. RIDGELY — On Saturday, June 26, 2021, Guy Edgar Lednum Jr., loving husband, brother, and father passed away at the age of 64.
Guy was born on May 13, 1957, to Georgianna Grace and Guy Edgar Lednum Sr.
He got his secondary education at St. Michael's High School.
On Sept. 16, 2006, he married Agnes Rana. Guy worked at State Highway Administration where he retired in 2016. He was proud of his work there. But he was a waterman first. He loved fishing and crabbing. Guy was preceded in death by his father, Guy Sr. and his mother, Georgianna.
He is survived by his wife Agnes, his son James Richard, his sister Sylvia, brother-in-law Charles Cummings, several cousins, grandchildren, and a nephew.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
