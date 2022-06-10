Hanna B. Sweitzer PRESTON — Hanna Bjorg Helgason Sweitzer, passed away June 5, 2022, at UMMC in Easton, Md. Hanna was born March 17, 1960, in Reykjavik, Iceland, and was extremely proud of her Icelandic heritage. She was married to Bill Sweitzer, and had two sons Thor Gunnarsson, and Leifur Sweitzer, whom she adored. She also had three grandchildren, a granddaughter Abigail Gunnarsson, whose resemblance to Hanna as a young girl is undeniable, and two grandsons Thor and Max Gunnarsson. She loved spending time with them, running them to dance, and ball games, having them out to her pool, and doing crafts with the children.
Hanna is survived by her husband Bill Sweitzer, son Thor Gunnarsson and daughter in law Erica, son Leifur Sweitzer, his girlfriend Chelsea, her parents Katla Leifsdottir, and Biggir T Helgason, her three grandchildren Abigail, Thor, Max, two brothers Hilmar Helgason, his wife Christy, and Leifur Helgason, his wife Kathy.
Hanna embodied an enthusiasm for life, and she approached everyday activities with great energy. Hanna owned an accounting business, which allowed her to interact with friends, and clients often. Her occupation gave her the opportunity to help people, which was her true calling in life.
Hanna's memorial service will be, 3:00PM on Sunday June 12th, 2022 at Open Bible Church in Cambridge Md (1619 Race Street), following the service there will be a celebration of life gathering at the Cohee barn in Hurlock, MD (4605 Williamsburg Church Road). The family will give everyone the opportunity to share a fond memory of Hanna, if they would like to do so. Hanna loved everything Red in color, so leave the black attire for another day, and please dress casually, and if it includes the color Red even better.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family has chosen the Caroline County Youth Athletics department as their charity of choice. The goal is for some of the fund to help offset the cost for sports sign up registration, or to provide sports equipment for the children in the community. Hanna loved watching all the kids play ball, and we are sure this would make her very happy. Please mail these memorial gifts to South County Little League (checks payable to SSLL with Hanna Sweitzer Memorial in the memo line) and mailed to the PO Box 728, Preston, MD.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home by the Coales, 216 N. Main Street Federalsburg, MD. (www.framptom.com)
